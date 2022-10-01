Anthony Frazier -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Frazier, 58, of 124 Point View Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Steven Palmer is officiating.

Mr. Frazier passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Latasha Hampton-Brown, 124 Point View Drive, Orangeburg or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

