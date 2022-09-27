 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anthony Frazier -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Anthony Frazier, 58, of 124 Point View Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Latasha Hampton-Brown, 124 Point View Drive, Orangeburg or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

South Florida gearing up for impacts from Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News