Anthony Frazier -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Anthony Frazier, 58, of 124 Point View Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Latasha Hampton-Brown, 124 Point View Drive, Orangeburg or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

