NORWAY -- Mr. Anthony "Coolie" Franklin Sr., 60, of Norway, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 29, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway, SC. Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Cope, SC.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses, SC.

Family will receive friends at the residence.