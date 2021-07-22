 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anthony Bryant -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Anthony Bryant -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Anthony Bryant, 51, of 919 Glover St., passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2021.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence, following COVID-19 guidelines, from noon until 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News