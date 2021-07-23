Anthony Bryant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Anthony Bryant, 51, of 919 Glover St., passed July 20, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1036 Decatur St., with Pastor John M. Cobin officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Bryant will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines from 12 to 7 p.m. daily.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com