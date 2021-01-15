 Skip to main content
Anthony Brown -- Swansea
Anthony Brown -- Swansea

Anthony Brown

SWANSEA -- Funeral services for Anthony Brown, of 324 Calvary Church Road, Swansea, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Greater Blessings Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Carson's Funeral Home. Masks must be worn at these services.

Friends and family may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

