Anthony Brown -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Funeral services for Anthony Brown, of 324 Calvary Church Road, Swansea, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Greater Blessings Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Carson's Funeral Home. Masks must be worn at these services.

Friends and family may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.