Anthony Brown
SWANSEA -- Anthony Brown, 61, of 324 Calvary Church Road, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
The family requests that there be limited visitation at the residence at their discretion. Masks must be worn upon visiting.
Family and friends may also call Carson's Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.