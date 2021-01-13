 Skip to main content
Anthony Brown -- Swansea
Anthony Brown -- Swansea

Anthony Brown

SWANSEA -- Anthony Brown, 61, of 324 Calvary Church Road, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

The family requests that there be limited visitation at the residence at their discretion. Masks must be worn upon visiting.

Family and friends may also call Carson's Funeral Home.

