Anthony Bookhard -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mr. Anthony Bookhard, 56, of 668 Arista Road, Bowman, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Lille Bookhard at (803) 662-4291 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

