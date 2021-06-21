Anthony Blocker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Anthony Blocker, 55 of 107 Hillock Court, Orangeburg, transitioned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Decatur, Georgia.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Zion Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hwy 70, Denmark.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.