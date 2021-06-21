Anthony Blocker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Anthony Blocker, 55 of 107 Hillock Court, Orangeburg, transitioned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Decatur, Georgia.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Zion Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hwy 70, Denmark.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.