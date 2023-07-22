BLACKVILLE -- Funeral services for Anthony Bernard Matheney, 56, of 100 Blaze Lane, Blackville, SC, will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Community Center, Blackville, SC. Interment services will follow immediately at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell, SC.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour prior to the service.

Friends are invited to visit at the residence of Frenchie Smalls, 128 Bellinger Street, Blackville, SC, to extend condolences. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.