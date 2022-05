HARLEYVILLE -- Anthony Bernard Lary (Dickie Moe), 49, of Harleyville, passed away on May 24, 2022, at Trident Medical Center.

The viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Willie Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville.