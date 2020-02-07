{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Anthony Bennett, 56, of 2943 Riley St., Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute Care, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 2943 Riley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

