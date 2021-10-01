 Skip to main content
Anthonie M. DeReef -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Anthonie M. DeReef, 35, of Columbia, and formerly of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Jerusalem Baptist Church in St. George, with the Rev. Shawn Jamison officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

