Ansel Clay Jeffcoat -- St. Matthews

Mr. Jeffcoat was born on Oct. 21, 1935, in Swansea, the son of the late Willie G. Jeffcoat and the late Ruth Whitaker Jeffcoat. He served his country in the United States National Guard. Mr. Ansel was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Swansea. He enjoyed traveling to different places to have a good meal. Mr. Jeffcoat also enjoyed square dancing. He and his widow were members of the Patter Partners square dance club. His passion was his family and his church family. He was predeceased by his wife, B. Laverne Jeffcoat; son-in-law, Nestor Calderon; five brothers; and one sister.