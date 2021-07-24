AnQuann 'AJ' Singleton Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. AnQuann “AJ” Singleton Jr., 25, of Neeses will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mr. Singleton passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his grandfather, Mr. Quinn Tyler Sr., 685 Wire Road, Neeses.

When visiting the residence, please wear your mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.