AnQuann 'AJ' Singleton Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. AnQuann “AJ” Singleton Jr., 25, of Neeses will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.
Mr. Singleton passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence of his grandfather, Mr. Quinn Tyler Sr., 685 Wire Road, Neeses.
When visiting the residence, please wear your mask.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.