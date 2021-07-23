AnQuann 'AJ' Singleton Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mr. AnQuann “AJ” Singleton Jr., 25, of Neeses, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his grandfather, Mr. Quinn Tyler Sr., 685 Wire Road, Neeses.

When visiting the residence, please wear your mask and follow the guidelines of COVID-19.

Friends may also call the funeral home.