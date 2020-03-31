Annlet Glover Jackson -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Betty was born Oct. 15, 1942, in St, Matthews. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Columbia.
Betty moved to Harlem, New York, early and returned to Columbia in 1973. She worked as a nurse's assistant and was always known to feed her family, friends' and strangers' appetite with food for the vessel, and love and wisdom for the soul. Betty loved to entertain, travel and sing the words from God. She lived and taught her family to live by the 27th Psalm: “The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?” She was a longtime member of Second Union Baptist Church in Columbia until her passing.
You have free articles remaining.
She was predeceased by her mother, Maggie Green Glover of St. Matthews; father Albert Glover Sr. of St. Matthews; brother Albert Glover Jr.; and sisters Juanita Glover Lucas of Columbia and Floretta Glover Jackson of New York City.
Betty is survived by her sister, Linda Reese Bodrick of Columbia; Richard Cunningham of Columbia; sister-in-law Nancy Glover of Columbia; her daughter, Deshawn Nicole Wiggins (Darrell); and sons James Elex Jackson (Lashun) and Allen Dale Jackson (Vikki). She leaves eight grands; eight great-grands; nieces Octavia Carter (Keith) of Georgia and Dana Jones (Maurice) of Columbia; a nephew, Christopher Glover of Columbia; four great-nieces, Rosalyn Glover of Columbia, Jennifer Glover of Dallas, Mary (Gigi) Smith of New York City, and Angela Lucas of Columbia; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that letters or cards with your fond memories of Betty may be mailed to daughter and son Deshawn and Darrell Wiggins at 9404 Perimeter Station Drive, Apt 427, Charlotte NC 28216. Your return addresses will be used as contacts to communicate when and where a memorial service will be, based on what world events have become.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.