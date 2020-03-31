Annlet Glover Jackson -- Columbia

Betty moved to Harlem, New York, early and returned to Columbia in 1973. She worked as a nurse's assistant and was always known to feed her family, friends' and strangers' appetite with food for the vessel, and love and wisdom for the soul. Betty loved to entertain, travel and sing the words from God. She lived and taught her family to live by the 27th Psalm: “The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?” She was a longtime member of Second Union Baptist Church in Columbia until her passing.