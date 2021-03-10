 Skip to main content
Annie Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Annie Wright, 75, of 993 Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville, SC 29432.

