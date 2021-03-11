 Skip to main content
Annie Wright -- Branchville
Annie Wright -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Graveside services for Annie Wright, of 993 Woodbine, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. James A. Cromartie officiating.

Mrs. Wright died March 4 at her residence after a brief illness.

Viewing will beheld from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.

Because of COVID-19, there will not be any visitation at the residence. Family and friends may call at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.

