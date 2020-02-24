Annie White Lincoln -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Annie White Lincoln, of 7700 Freedom Road, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
The family will receive friends at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and John Summers.
Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m.
Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of arrangements.
