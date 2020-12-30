Annie T. (‘Anne’) McMillan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Annie T. McMillan (“Anne”), 89, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

She was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Sumter. Mrs. McMillan was a homemaker, and after her daughters were grown, she went to work for Braxton Shoes for 27 years. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joe F. McMillan; her parents, Walter and Estelle Troublefield; her three sisters, Ellie Wilby, Salome Watson and Julia Troublefield; her one brother, Wade Troublefield; six half-sisters; and her son-in-law, Frank Jones.

Mrs. McMillan is survived by her three daughters: Joanne (Charles) M. Epps of Blackville, Stella (Daniel) J. Bozard of Columbia, and Marcia K. McMillan of Orangeburg.; seven grandchildren, Olivia Epps, Laurie Epps, Charlotte Epps, Joe (Kim) Jones, Ti Jones, Al Jones and Mac (Erin) Jones; four great-grandchildren, Cooper Jones, Scarlet, Reagan and Joanna Jones; brother-in-law, Jimmie (Maude) McMillan; sister-in-law, Dorothy Troublefield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.