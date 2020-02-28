Annie Stokes Martino -- St. George
Annie Stokes Martino -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Stokes Martino, 74, of 128 Lemon Grove Road, St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, St. George, with the Rev. Summers and the Rev. Tucker officiating.

Burial will be in the Martino Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.

