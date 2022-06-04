 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annie Ruth Summers -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Annie Ruth Summers

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Annie Ruth Summers, 70, of 1960 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Jones Chapel Baptist Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Bryce Jamison is officiating.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Summers passed away on Friday, May 27, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting limited guests at the residence of her daughter, Charmaine Summers, 1960 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg. Also, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 843-609-0249 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions a mask must be worn when attending visitation and funeral services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News