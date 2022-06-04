Annie Ruth Summers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Annie Ruth Summers, 70, of 1960 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Jones Chapel Baptist Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Bryce Jamison is officiating.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Summers passed away on Friday, May 27, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting limited guests at the residence of her daughter, Charmaine Summers, 1960 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg. Also, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 843-609-0249 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions a mask must be worn when attending visitation and funeral services.