Annie Ruth Summers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Annie Ruth Summers, 70, of 1960 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting limited guests at the residence of her daughter, Charmaine Summers, 1960 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg. Also, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 843-609-0249 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

