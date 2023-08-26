BAMBERG -- Annie Ruth Lockhardt Crider, 96, wife of the late James Heyward Crider, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at The Oaks. She was a daughter of the late John Frederick Lockhardt and Ruth Estelle Stock.

Mrs. Crider was born in Talladega, Alabama, and grew up in Selma, Alabama. She was a homemaker and a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church, a Sunday school teacher, choir member and the church librarian. Mrs. Crider was a very active member of the WMU and Sunbeams Leader. In addition to her church, she was actively involved in many other ministries and enjoyed growing and sharing blue berries with family and friends.

Mrs. Crider is survived by her son, Fred H. Crider (Becky) of Holly Hill; and two daughters, Laura C. Stillinger (Laverne) of Denmark and Rhonda Reed (Mike K.) of Lakeland, Florida. Additional survivors are 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Elizabeth "Libby" Irwin Friday and Lillian (Allen) Austin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Spring Branch Baptist Church. Rev Troy Peterson and Rev. Dr. Kenneth Sandifer will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Spring Branch Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to Spring Branch Baptist Church.

Cooner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.