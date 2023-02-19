ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Ms. Annie Ruth Bonaparte Wells, 89, of 3994 McCords Ferry Road, Elloree, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Mount Zion AME Church, 2879 Old Number Six Highway, Creston, with the Rev. Roberta Jackson, pastor, officiating. The casket will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Please adhere to COVID precautions, including masks, when visiting the church, funeral home and the residence.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.