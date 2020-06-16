Annie Rell Brown -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Annie Rell Brown, 73, of St. George, passed away on June 15, 2020 at her residence.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday 3 to 6 p.m. and graveside service 11 a.m. on Thursday June 18, in Willie Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

