Annie Rell Brown -- St. George

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ST. GEORGE -- Annie Rell Brown, 73, of St. George, passed away on June 15, 2020 at her residence.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday 3 to 6 p.m. and graveside service 11 a.m. on Thursday June 18, in Willie Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville.