ORANGEBURG -- Public viewing for Ms. Annie Rector, 83, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Ms. Rector passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com