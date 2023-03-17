ELLOREE—Funeral services for Ms. Annie R. Jefferson, 81, of 754 Railroad Ave., Elloree, SC, will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1328 Antioch Road, Santee, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Jefferson will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Jefferson passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.—6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 754 Railroad Ave, Elloree, SC, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.