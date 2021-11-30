Annie ‘Puddin’ Byrd -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Ms. Annie “Puddin” Byrd, 81, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 225 Gardner Road, in North.

Ms. Byrd passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the residence of her daughter, Salanda “Trell” (Antonio) Kennerly, 551 Parkwood Ave., North.

Please adhere to all COVID- 19 guidelines.

Friends may also call the funeral home.