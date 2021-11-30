Annie ‘Puddin’ Byrd -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Ms. Annie “Puddin” Byrd, 81, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 225 Gardner Road, in North.
Ms. Byrd passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the residence of her daughter, Salanda “Trell” (Antonio) Kennerly, 551 Parkwood Ave., North.
Please adhere to all COVID- 19 guidelines.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.