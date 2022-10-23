Annie Martha Spell Hills -- Charleston

She was born in Smoaks and for many years lived in Columbia and Orangeburg. She was a graduate of Columbia College with a degree in piano performance. She was a coach accompanist for many groups, and served as director of many choirs including Trenholm Road United Methodist, Bethel Presbyterian Church and the Methodist Oaks. She and her husband John were charter members of Trenholm Road United Methodist where she organized the first choir. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and in 2006 was awarded the Order of the Palmetto. She was pre-deceased by her husband John Edward Hills, their daughter the Rev. Martha Anne “Moffie” Andrews, and their grandson John Spell Andrews. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at noon at Greenpond United Methodist Church, 7257 Augusta Highway, Smoaks, SC 29481. The family will greet visitors at 11 a.m in the church sanctuary.