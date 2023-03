ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mrs. Annie Margaret Brimfield-Pondexter, 80, of Orangeburg, will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Mark United Methodist Church East Cemetery in North.

The viewing will be from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Thursday, March 2, at W. B. Crumel funeral Home of North. Family and friends may visit at the residence and call the funeral home.