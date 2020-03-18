Annie Mae Rumph -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Annie Mae Rumph -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Annie Mae Rumph, 68, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Funeral services will be held att 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church.

Full obit and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Annie Rumph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News