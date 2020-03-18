Annie Mae Rumph -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Annie Mae Rumph, 68, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be held att 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church.
