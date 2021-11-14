 Skip to main content
Annie Mae Pelzer Hill -- Bowman
BOWMAN -- The funeral service for Mother Annie Mae Pelzer Hill will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Bowman Temple COGIC, 315 Bowman Ave., Bowman, SC 29018. The interment will be in Bowman Temple COGIC Cemetery.

Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home is in charge of the services.

