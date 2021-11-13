Annie Mae Pelzer Hill -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- The funeral service for Mother Annie Mae Pelzer Hill will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Bowman Temple COGIC 315 Bowman Ave., Bowman, SC 29018. The interment will be at the Bowman Temple COGIC Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Hwy Orangeburg, SC 29115.

A wake will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowman Temple COGIC.

We will adhere to all COVID safety precautions. Masks are required at funeral and visitation.