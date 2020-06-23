Annie Mae Johnson Thomas -- Orangeburg
Annie Mae Johnson Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Annie Mae Johnson Thomas, 87, of 273 George St., passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Darlington, South Carolina.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

