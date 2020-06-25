Annie Mae Johnson Thomas -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Annie Mae Johnson Thomas, 87, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1933, to the late Thomas and Lucille McMichael Johnson of Cope.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Paul Thomas Jr.; two sons, Michael A. Thomas and Rev. Paul Y. Thomas of Orangeburg; and a son-in-law, Ansel Holback Jr. of Darlington.

She leaves to cherish fond memories two daughters, Patricia (Ansel Jr.) Holback of Darlington and Dr. Linda (Rodney) Glover of McLeansville, N.C.; and two daughters-in-law, Anna (Michael) L. Brunson-Thomas and Jacqueline (Rev. Paul Y.) Irick-Thomas. Additionally, she leaves a very special son, Mr. James H. Salley, and a very special daughter, Mrs. Ethel Busby, both of Orangeburg; a very special brother-in-law, Mr. Lemuel (Jean) Thomas, White Plains, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Ansel (Katrina) Holback III of Columbia, Lesna (David) Senessie of Arlington, Texas, Dr. Hillary Holback of Durham, N.C., Paul Delandis Thomas, LayTonya Thomas and Tyia Thomas, all of Orangeburg, Sago Thomas of Greenville, and Patrice Glover of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Aryana Thomas, Nicolas and Gwendolyn Holback; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.