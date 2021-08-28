Annie Mae Jackson -- Manning

MANNING -- Ms. Annie Mae Jackson of Manning, entered her eternal home on Aug. 17, 2021, at the Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 290 West Third St., Swansea.

Please follow all COVID guidelines when attending the service.

The body will lie in repose from 1 until 3 p.m.

Online condolences can be forwarded to www.Jacksonsmemorialchapel. net.