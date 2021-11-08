 Skip to main content
Annie Mae Hill -- Bowman
Annie Mae Hill -- Bowman

Annie Mae Hill

BOWMAN -- It is with great sorrow that the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home announces the passing of Ms. Annie Mae Hill.

She is survived by daughter, Ann (Timothy) Jackson; son, Bernard Hill; and grandchildren, Georginna Hill-Sprinkle, Rodrick Glover, Necy Glover-Johnson, Victoria Glover, Johnnita Jamison, and Markenia Woodberry.

Plans for the funeral service are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.

