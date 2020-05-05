Annie Mae Colter Sistrunk -- Orangeburg
Annie Mae Colter Sistrunk

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Annie Mae Colter Sistrunk, 95, of Orangeburg.

Mrs. Sistrunk passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Betty Moore, 509 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, or the funeral home. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

