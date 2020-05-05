Annie Mae Colter Sistrunk -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Annie Mae Colter Sistrunk, 95, of Orangeburg.
Mrs. Sistrunk passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Family and friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Betty Moore, 509 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, or the funeral home. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Annie Sistrunk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.