Annie Mae Colter Sistrunk -- Orangeburg
Annie Mae Colter Sistrunk -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Annie Mae Colter Sistrunk, 95, of Orangeburg, SC passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Betty Moore, 509 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

