Annie Mae Bessinger -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Annie Mae Bessinger, 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Canaan Baptist Church in Cope. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Rucker and the Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. in Orangeburg.
Mrs. Annie Mae was born on Oct. 31, 1928, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late James Myers and the late Jessie Bell Myers. She was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She was predeceased by her husband Willie “Hammie” H. Bessinger Sr.; son, Willie “Will” H. Bessinger Jr.; grandsons, R. Kenneth Braxton Jr., William E. Braxton; five brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Joyce B. Gunnells (Tony) of Cope and Marlene Pippin (Russell) of Orangeburg; four grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Sturkie of Orangeburg, Ashlyn Gunnells of Cope, Johnny (Tracey) Pippin of Cope and Jessica (Jason) Lovern of Cordova; 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Mrs. Annie Mae's caregiver, Stacy VanFaussien.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Maude Schiffley SPCA, 2872 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Friends and family may call the residence of Marlene and Russell Pippin, 65 Padgett Court, Orangeburg.
