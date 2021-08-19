 Skip to main content
Annie M. Rhames -- Summerville
Annie M. Rhames -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE – Funeral services for Mrs. Annie M. Rhames, 97, of 118-B Langley Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Conference Center, 5902 Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, with the Rev. General Britt giving words of comfort.

Friends and relatives may view from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Ling Funeral Home, 5580 Memorial Blvd. St. George.

Burial will be in Dorchester Cemetery, Dorchester.

All arrangements have been entrusted to Ling Funeral Home.

