Annie Louise Washington -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Annie Louise Washington, 65, of 146 Slim Jim Road, Santee, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Carrie Washington, 146 Slim Jim Road, Santee. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-974-9900, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfunerahome.com.