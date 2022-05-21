 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annie Louise Washington -- Santee

  • 0

SANTEE -- Ms. Annie Louise Washington, 65, of 146 Slim Jim Road, Santee, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Carrie Washington, 146 Slim Jim Road, Santee. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-974-9900, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfunerahome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News