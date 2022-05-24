Annie Louise Washington -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Ms. Annie Louise Washington, 65, of 146 Slim Jim Road, Santee, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Katie Martin Cemetery. The Rev. Willie H. Brown is officiating.

Ms. Washington passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m., at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her sister, Carrie Washington, 146 Slim Jim Road, Santee.

Condolences may also be expressed via telephone, at (803) 974-9900, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfunerahome.com