Annie Louise Hampton -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Services for Annie Louise Hampton, 91, of Denmark, will be held at Rome Baptist Church, Denmark, on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Betty Duncan, 96 Starling Court, Denmark.

Ms. Hampton went home to her Lord and Savior on May 3, 2022. She was born in Denmark on April 19, 1931, and was the daughter of Booker T. Atterberry and Bernice Stukes Atterberry. She was married to Matthew M. "Boot" Hampton.

Ms. Hampton was a longtime member of Rome Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Chariots Gospel Choir, a recipient of the Woman of the Year award and a past president of the Missionary Society. Always trying to help others, she served as head cook for a church group that delivered meals to those in need. This group was a predecessor of Meals on Wheels in the Denmark community.

"Annie," as her family and many friends knew her, was loved by all. She was the child of sharecroppers and her childhood was not easy, but she rose above her circumstances and became a blessing of encouragement and joy in this small town. Many families trusted Annie with the care of their loved ones, and her skilled and devoted work was never forgotten by these families. Her sense of humor was always present to cheer and lighten the load. Annie's laugh was contagious and she mended many afflictions with her beautiful smile and her unselfish love. Her friends knew that she was willing to share whatever she had with those in need. Her talents lay in cooking delicious meals, gardening, and nursing children and the lederly in her own special loving way.

Annie was the loving mother of 10 children and she worked sometimes three jobs at once to see that they had what they needed. She raised several of her grandchildren and all of her grandchildren adored her. She always had faith in God that He would provide. Her faith never wavered even when time were uncertain.

Surviving are her sisters, Joan A. Coleman (James), Jacqueline A. White and Barbara A. Davis (Danny); and brothers, Eugene Atterberry (Sandy) and Robert Atterberry (Georgia).

She was predeceased by brothers, Joe Atterberry, James Atterberry and Sam Atterberry; sisters, Elizabeth A. Blizzard and Julia A. Washington; and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Atterberry.

Also surviving are her children, Betty H. Duncan, Ray M. Hampton, Anna H. Campbell, Samuel Hampton (Carmell), Elijah Hampton, Joyce Hampton, Larry Hampton (Elizabeth) and Lorrie A. Hampton; "adopted children," Terry and Carolyn "Boo" Poole; 17 grandchildren; and many, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one child, Ruth Hampton.

The family would like to thank Low Country Asisted Living and Shirley Davis for the care and kindness extended to Ms. Hampton during her last years.