Annie Lou Zeigler -- Elloree

ELLOREE-- Mrs. Annie Lou Zeigler, 73, of 395 Tee Vee Road, passed away at MUSC Charleston on June 18, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

There will be limited visitation for immediate family from 5 to 7 p.m. daily at the residence of Justine Pelzer, 176 North Circle, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Friends may also contact her daughter Vanessa Goodwin at 803-579-2200.

Online condolences can also be sent via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

