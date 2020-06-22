Annie Lou Zeigler -- Elloree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELLOREE --Graveside services for Mrs. Annie Lou Zeigler, 73, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Granger Baptist Church, with the Rev. Edward Prince officiating.

Public drive-thru viewing is scheduled Monday, June 22, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

There will be limited visitation for immediate family from 5 to 7 p.m. daily at the residence of Justine Pelzer, 176 North Circle, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may also contact her daughter, Vanessa Goodwin, at 803-579-2200.

Online condolences can also be sent via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

