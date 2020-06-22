Annie Lou Zeigler -- Elloree
0 comments

Annie Lou Zeigler -- Elloree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annie Lou Zeigler

ELLOREE --Graveside services for Mrs. Annie Lou Zeigler, 73, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Granger Baptist Church, with the Rev. Edward Prince officiating.

Public drive-thru viewing is scheduled Monday, June 22, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

There will be limited visitation for immediate family from 5 to 7 p.m. daily at the residence of Justine Pelzer, 176 North Circle, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may also contact her daughter, Vanessa Goodwin, at 803-579-2200.

Online condolences can also be sent via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Annie Zeigler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News