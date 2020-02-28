Annie Lou White Lincoln -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Annie Lou White Lincoln, 75, of 7700 Freedom Road, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her residence following a prolonged illness.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb.29, 2020, at Canaan Baptist Church, 619 Dorange Road, Branchville, with the Rev. Sinclair Holback officiating and the Rev. Vernon Blanchard, eulogist. Burial will be in the Canaan Baptist Church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kaheem Kelly, John Rasheed Summers, Hansel White, Gralyn Gaines, Johnny Henderson Jr., Jamie Henderson, Christopher Lincoln, and Antonio Gaines.
She was born Dec. 25, 1944, a daughter of the late Albert and Florence Void White.
She was affectionately known as "Muck", Muckadee, and Mook. She attended public school in Branchville and was an active member of Canaan Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking her favorite meals: Pork chops, cabbage, rice and corn bread. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughters.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories two daughters, Wanda (John) Summers and Sheran (Franklin) Kelly, both of Branchville; grandsons, Kaheem (Shanae) Kelly of Summerville, and John Rasheed Summers of Branchville; great-grandchildren, Jacere, Kylie, Khloe, Kamiya, Carolaysia, Ja'Saun, and Patricia Barnes of Bradenton, Florida.
She also leaves behind her sisters, Hattie Gaines of Bowman, Lillie Ruth (Johnny) Henderson of Brooklyn, New York, Pauline and Janice White, both of Orangeburg; brothers, Albert White Sr. of New York and Paul (Gloria) White of St. George; one uncle, Vernon Glover if Southfield, Michigan; two aunts, Mrs. Elizabeth Harrison of Detroit, Michigan, and Mrs.Albertha Mccullom of Lamar; a sister-in-law, Delorise Lincoln of Titusville, Florida; two special friends, Mrs. Pauline Colter of St. George and Mrs. Frances Lucas of Orangeburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and other relatives.
The family will receive friends at Owens Funeral Home, 1707 Reevesbranch Road, Branchville,from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb.28, 2020.
Friends may call at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Wanda andJohn Summers, Branchville.
Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of arrangements.
