Annie Lee Williams -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL --Graveside services for Mrs. Annie Lee Williams, 85, of 363 Lanier Road, Holly Hill, will be held at noon Saturday at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 11064 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville.

Visitation will be held Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Please use COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.